HBO, which owns the series “White Lotus,” has terminated its contract with Serbian actor Milos Bikovic. The publication reported this on February 2 Deadline with reference to sources.

Bikovich was supposed to take part in the filming of the third season of the series. The actor was expected to play the role of a Russian yogi and mentor. According to the publication, this part will now be redesigned.

It is assumed that this decision was made against the backdrop of demands from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

“Now that there is a targeted information campaign against me, external circumstances are beginning to influence creative decisions, which creates a disturbing precedent that displaces the essence of creative freedom. The result of such a narrative is the triumph of the absurd and the defeat of art,” Bikovich reacted on his Instagram (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

According to the artist, he would be glad to take part in the project, but this became impossible. Bikovich said that he is not ready to change his principles.

Earlier, on January 25, the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Ukrainian attacks in connection with Bikovich’s participation in the filming of the series “White Lotus”. It was noted that the accusations of Serbian and Russian actor Milos Bikovic of violating international law by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry are completely unfounded claims.

The Foreign Ministry added that Milos Bikovic is one of the most popular and talented Serbian actors of his generation, who, although young, has already left his mark on Serbian as well as international cinema.

Milos Bikovich is a Serbian actor who has Russian citizenship since February 2021. He starred in such Russian films and TV series as “Slave” and “Slave 2”, “Ice”, “Balkan Frontier”, “Grand”, “Hotel Eleon”, “Magomayev” and others.