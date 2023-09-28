Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore, died at 82 from complications of pneumonia.

The Irish and British actor who played Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series, Michael Gambon, has died at the age of 83. About it reports The Independent.

The artist died surrounded by his family in the hospital as a result of complications caused by an attack of pneumonia. “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” said a statement issued on behalf of the actor’s wife Lady Gambon and his son Fergus Gambon.

Michael Gambon was born on October 19, 1940 in Dublin. The artist’s most famous role was the role of the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Wizardry, Professor Albus Dumbledore, in the Harry Potter film series, which he began performing in the third part of the franchise.

In addition, the artist participated in theatrical productions and also starred in such films as “The King’s Speech,” “The Book of Eli,” “The Omen,” “Emma,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” and many others. In total, his filmography included 193 projects.

In 2015, Gambon admitted that he suffers from short-term memory loss, which is why he is forced to end his theatrical career.