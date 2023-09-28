Michael Gambon, as Dumbledore, in a still from one of the ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Actor Michael Gambon, known for his starring role in the series The Singing Detective and like Albus Dumbledore in the film adaptation of the Harry Potter saga, died today Thursday at the age of 82 due to the consequences of pneumonia, as reported in a statement by agent Clair Dobbs, issued on behalf of the interpreter’s family and collected by Guardian. Celebrated by audiences and critics, both for his roles in theater and on the big and small screen, Gambon was also admired by several generations of his professional colleagues, as the same newspaper points out.

Nicknamed Great Gambon, the performer worked on stage in works by such relevant authors as Harold Pinter, Samuel Beckett, Bertolt Brecht and Alan Ayckbourn. The latter directed him in Panorama from the bridge, by Arthur Miller, which earned him an Olivier Award—he won two more. He maintained that he resembled a department store manager, although Ayckbourn defined him as “a wonderful machine, without limits, like a Lamborghini.” “I just work hard and try to keep my mouth shut,” he said in one of his few interviews, with The Observer, in 2004. The actor was always protective of his private life. He married Anne Miller and they had a son, Fergus. He later had two children with set designer Philippa Hart.

Michael Gambon as Philip Marlow in ‘The Singing Detective’.

He was born in Dublin in 1940, although he soon moved to England with his family. To Kent, specifically, where at the age of 16 he started working as an engineer. Precisely that profession, on the other hand, brought him closer to amateur theater, as a stage builder. After raising them, he began to climb into them, until making his professional debut with a minor role in Othello, 22 years old, in Dublin. She had never seen a Shakespeare play, according to Guardianuntil he found himself working on one.

“He was enormously prolific, with over 150 appearances across television and film, in an era when even half that number would have been impressive and unusual. And that for a man whose resume in the theater was also prodigious,” highlights the magazine Variety. Among his characters, two kings of England also stand out (Edward VII in the television movie The lost prince and George V in the Oscar The king’s speech), Winston Churchill (on television Churchill’s secret) or US President Lyndon B. Johnson (in On the way to war, with Emmy nomination included). And, at the same time, several gangsters or the director of a tobacco company in The dilemma, by Michael Mann. That is to say, very varied roles, another proof of his talent. And all of them are charismatic, just like Professor Albus Dumbledore, perhaps his best-known role, a symbol of wisdom and balance for the millions of Harry Potter followers, as well as for the young wizard himself. Gambon took on the role of Hogwarts headmaster from the third film in the saga, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkban, after Richard Harris, the performer in the first two films, died in 2002.

Michael Gambon at the world premiere of ‘Dad’s Army’ in Leicester Square in 2016. ) Fred Duval (FilmMagic/getty)

Gambon’s grave and deep voice also allowed him to work on numerous projects. He was the narrator of Hail, Caesar! of the Coen brothers, Uncle Pastuzo in the two films Paddington, the infamous Franklin Bean in The fantastic Mr. Fox by Wes Anderson, one of the ghosts of Christmas story o The Prophet in two installments of the role-playing video game The Elder Scrolls. This presence of the author in different areas of entertainment deservedly led him to be praised for his versatility. However, in an interview with the BBC he stated his preference for playing “villainous characters.” He played mobster Eddie Temple in the crime thriller Layer Cake already a satanic crime boss in the applauded The cook, the thief, his wife and his loverby Peter Greenaway.

In 2015, according to Variety, Gambon retired from the theater, as memory loss made it increasingly difficult to remember his characters’ lines. Years before, precisely because he forgot his part of his script, he suffered a panic attack for which he had to be hospitalized. On one occasion he declared to the magazine Sunday Times: “It’s a horrible thing to admit, but I can’t do it. “It breaks my heart.”

On the big screen, his last appearance, which closed more than five decades of his career, was in a small role in the horror film Cordelia (2019), by the British Adrian Shergold, which received mixed reviews. The legacy of the tireless Gambon was not only honored with an Emmy, but also with the honorary award from the British Independent Film Awards in 2012 and four awards from the British Film Academy. In Spain he was recognized as best actor at the 1989 Sitges Festival.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe