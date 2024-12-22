12/22/2024



Sometimes, people’s fanaticism for the most acclaimed Hollywood celebrities goes so far that it surpasses the limits of legality and can even endanger the star herself. For one reason or another, celebrities are also the perfect target for criminals who find in their mansions the opportunity to get hold of loot from which they can profit. This same summer, a gang of robbers forced their way into the actor’s residence after circumventing strict security measures.Tom Hanks and his wife when both were not inside. Without going any further, a month ago there was also news of the assault on Windsor Castle to rob its barn with, this time, the Princes of Wales inside.

Although the motive for the crime was not allegedly robbery, recently the Marvel movie actor Michael B. Jordan has been through a similar incident involving the police to ensure his safety. As published by the ‘TMZ’ portal in the last few hours, the interpreter had been the victim of a break-in in his own home when he was enjoying the tranquility of a normal day inside. According to the media, the actor was at his home in the Los Angeles area when an individual unexpectedly snuck into his garden without permission and with unknown intentions.

As police sources point out, the incident took place on Wednesday of this week and the situation alarmed the actor so much that, fearing for his life, he asked his personal security team to call the Los Angeles Police Department to demand assistance in the investigation. eviction of the intruder from the front yard of the Hollywood star’s residence. Once the security agents came to the house, the actor’s bodyguards had already escorted the suspect outside the property and were waiting for the Police. According to what has been revealed, in the police’s first interrogation of the intruder, he claimed to belong to Jordan’s team of guards, trying to pass off a lie as true.

While the detainee was being searched and his documentation was being reviewed, the actor left the place so as not to interfere in the procedure and the Police, after verifying that he had no criminal record, released the suspect. Although at first they considered leaving the facts anecdotal, B. Jordan’s security team decided to file charges against the intruder, so the Police Department wrote an intrusion report and the case will be investigated first by detectives and later by prosecutors to file possible charges.









This incident is not the first in which the actor has been involved in police matters. At the beginning of the year, Michael was acquitted of the charges brought against him for the accident he was involved in at the end of 2023 due to reckless driving while competing in a race through the streets of Los Angeles driving a high-end vehicle, which he ended up crashing into. another car parked on the side of the road where the accident took place, from which he emerged unharmed.