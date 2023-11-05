Actor Matthew Perry was buried in Hollywood in a cemetery located opposite the studio where the cult American TV series Friends was filmed. This was reported on Saturday, November 4 TMZ.

“Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery is just steps away from Warner Bros. Studios, where the TV series Friends was filmed,” the story says.

His colleagues from the series, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, came to say goodbye to the actor. The ceremony was closed, with fewer than 20 people present.

The fact that the actor died at the age of 54 became known on October 29. Perry was found in a jacuzzi at his home in California. No traces of drugs were found near the place of the artist’s death, nor were there any signs of violent death. Despite this, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Homicide and Robbery Division is investigating the death.

Rescuers responded to a call about cardiac arrest.

Perry gained widespread popularity thanks to his role as Chandler Bing in the American TV series Friends. Perry is also known for the films “Dad Is 17 Again,” “The Fraudsters,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” “If You Hurry, You Make People Laugh,” “Mr. Sunshine,” “Tango for Three” and others.

In November 2022, Perry released a memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Bad, in which he discussed his long battle with addiction.