American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry died on Saturday at the age of 54. TMZ reports this. Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the series Friends.

According to the Los Angeles Times Perry was found unconscious in his jacuzzi by the police around 4 p.m., in which he is said to have drowned. Police have not yet announced an official cause of death.

It goes according to both TMZ and the Los Angels Times not because of a suspicious death. No drugs were found in the actor’s home.

Friends

Matthew Perry started out as a child actor and had early guest roles in the 1980s on series such as Charles in Charge and Beverly Hills 90210. He also starred opposite River Phoenix in the film A night in the life of Jimmy Reardon.

His big break came when he was cast in the American hit series Friends, where he played the role of Chandler Bing. The series was shown for ten seasons in more than 100 countries.

The fame also had a downside for Perry. Last year he released his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. In it he talks about, among other things, his years of struggle with alcohol and drug addiction.