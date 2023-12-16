Anesthetic was used to treat depression; drowning and addiction medication were also contributing factors

American actor Matthew Perry died due to “acute effects of ketamine”, according to report. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office released the result of the autopsy of the actor's body on Friday night (Dec 15, 2023).

Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his home on October 28 by his assistant, who also lived at the home in Los Angeles, California. The death was classified as accidental.

In a statement, Los Angeles County reported that, in addition to the use of the anesthetic, drowning, a circulatory disease and the use of buprenorphine were also factors that contributed to the death of the actor from the series “Friends“.

Ketamine is an anesthetic that has been used experimentally to treat depression, anxiety and other types of disorders. According to the newspaper The New York TimesPerry was undergoing ketamine therapy, but the amount found in his body would be incompatible with the doses used in that type of treatment.