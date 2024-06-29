The American actor Martin Mull, musician and comedian, brilliant interpreter of the TV series Mush and fat, Sabrina, life as a witch And Two men and a half, died at the age of 80 at his home in Los Angeles. “He passed away after a valiant fight against a long illness,” wrote his daughter Maggie Mull on her Instagram profile.

In the 1990s, Martin Mull gained fame among television audiences for his roles as the bewildered Principal Willard Kraft on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (1997–2000) and as Leon Carp, the gay boss and friend of Roseanne Connor (Roseanne Barr) on Roseanne (1991–1997). The actor also played private detective (and master of disguise!) Gene Parmesan on Arrested Development (2003–2019) and a pharmacist who is not above sampling his own products on Two and a Half Men (2008–2013). He earned his only Emmy nomination in 2016 for his portrayal of political operative Bob Bradley on Veep – Incompetent Vice President. More recently on TV he had appeared in the series The Ranch and I’m Not Dead Yet.