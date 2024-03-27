While working on the film Arthur, You're King, producer and leading actor Mark Wahlberg was injured. The actor spoke about this in an interview he gave to Izvestia on the eve of the film’s release in Russia.

“On the first day I tore my meniscus and my knee was out of action. The pain was such that I don’t even remember what happened to me the rest of the day. But my film is precisely about people to whom such things constantly happen, I told myself. They endure pain, and unrealistic physical and moral suffering occurs, but this is exactly what extreme travelers love. I need to handle this the same way they do,” Wahlberg said.

“Arthur, You Are King” is based on a true story that happened to the Swedish athlete Mikael Lindnord (in the film he turned into the American Michael). Lindnord was fond of all-around events, and during the next marathon, almost 700 km long, his team met a dog named Arthur. The relationship between the athlete and the dog ultimately glorified Lindnord much more than all his extreme achievements. And although Wahlberg did not perform all the stunts in the film himself, there were still some injuries.

“I started doing special exercises and made adjustments to my regular workouts. Every day I do cycling plus running on the beach. It was very difficult for me to give up, to be honest, but I didn’t want it to get worse and for this injury to be followed by new ones. The doctors urged me to stop filming immediately. But I remembered how much effort had gone into preparation. It was clear that if this project stopped, we would hardly be able to complete it. I decided that I didn’t want to be the reason the project failed,” Wahlberg said.

The film “Arthur, You're King” will be released in wide release on April 4, but preview screenings have already begun in a limited number of cinemas.

Read more in the exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“The doctors urged me to stop filming immediately.”