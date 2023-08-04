The news coming from New York is very sad. Unfortunately in the last hours Mark Margolis passed away, famous actor who has covered several important roles in his long career. He had 83 years old.

The actor died on Tuesday following an illnessand to announce it today was his son Morgan Margolis, also an actor and CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment.

Mark Margolis is known to most in this historical period for his masterful interpretations of Hector Salamanca in the iconic TV series breaking Bad And Better Call Saulbut he had a very long career behind him, which began in 1976.

The world of cinema and television, and also our editorial staff, come together in a message of condolences to the family.