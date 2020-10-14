It was his son who announced on social networks the disappearance of the actor, who was also a figure in television and the theater.

“My father, artist Mahmoud Yassine, has passed away”, announced the artist and author Amr Mahmoud Yassine on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Born June 2, 1941 in Port Saïd, Mahmoud Yassine was one of the last sacred monsters of the golden age of Egyptian cinema. Law graduate. He began his artistic career at the end of the 1960s with the theater, as a storyteller (thanks to his deep, calm voice, which will mark generations of cinephiles in the Arab world), then actor, before participating in more than 150 films between 1969 and 2012. Yassine won numerous distinctions in Egypt and abroad.

In his cinematographic debut, it was the director Houssine Kamal who spotted him and offered him a small role in his film. A little fear in 1969, according to the EgyptFilm.fr website. The following year he landed the leading role in the film We don’t cultivate thorns by Salah Youssef, while producer Ramssis Najib was not very favorable to this choice. As the film was a great success, the producer eventually hired him exclusively for his next two films, including The precious thread in 1971.

In addition to cinema, over time, Mahmoud Yassine has also played in around sixty television series and around twenty plays. He was a celebrity in the Arab world, where Egyptian film culture has long been dominant. Father of two children, he had been married to actress Shahira since 1970. He passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.