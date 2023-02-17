Something of which there is no doubt is that Disney always tries to squeeze their products as soon as they notice that they are successful, and having bought Star Wars a few years ago it was logical that they were not going to let her rest. That has resulted in series that have not fully convinced fans of the franchise, including the actors themselves.

Recently, the actor who gave life to Qui Gon Jinn in episode one, Liam Neeson, He criticized the brand, since he feels that all the spin offs and derivative products have already taken all the magic out of it. He commented on this in a new interview with What Happens Livethis when the issue of whether he would return to the franchise in another series was addressed.

Here his comment:

No I would not. There are so many Star Wars spinoffs. He’s watering it down, and he’s taken some of the mystery and magic out of it in a weird way.

With this, Neeson has made it clear that everything that has come from the acquisition of Disney hasn’t been so positive, this includes the new trilogy that took its first steps in 2015. As well as the countless series that go from mandalorians, Obi-Wan, Bobba Fett and the newest Andor. Which have not been so good beyond the history of Grogu.

Remember that the next release will take place on March 1st on Disney Plus.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It has a point in indicating that they are exploiting the saga excessively. But since it sells too much, it’s obvious that Disney won’t give it rest until there’s nothing left.