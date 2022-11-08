This year has been quite hard for the world of entertainment, since some of the important actors have left to leave their legacy to all who knew them in their different films. And now, another of the great stars has left the earthly plane, specifically it is the British Leslie Phillipshimself who left at 98 years of age.

The death of the actor was confirmed by his wife Zarawho praised Philips as a “national treasure”. Zara mentioned the medium known as The Sun the next:

I have lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a great showman. It was simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mugged wherever he went. When we got married, she brazenly introduced me to the press as royalty, insisting that I was the new Zara Phillips and that she was related to the Queen.

Farewell, then, Leslie Phillips, you dapper old cad RIP pic.twitter.com/IOsdC3rivH — David M Barnett (@davidmbarnett) November 8, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Philips has been one of the biggest stars in British cinema since big hits like Carry On. But his younger fans know him best for bringing the sorting hat to life. This character had an active participation during the first two films of the franchise. Harry Potter.

Via: rolling stone

Publisher’s note: It is somewhat strange that two actors from the world of HP have left in so few months apart, because let’s not forget that Robbie Coltrane also left. Although it is understandable that Phillips has withdrawn more for natural issues.