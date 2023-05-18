Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

Actor Helmut Berger has died at the age of 78. © Manfred Siebinger/Imago

Actor Helmut Berger had his greatest successes in the 1960s and 1970s. The Austrian has shone in films directed by Luchino Visconti. He has now died at the age of 78.

Munich/Salzburg – He was considered eccentric, but also brilliant. Actor Helmut Berger has now died. The Austrian was 78 years old. According to a statement from his agency, he died in Salzburg on Thursday (May 18).

Actor legend Helmut Berger dies at the age of 78

“Helmut Berger passed away today, May 18, 2023 at 4:00 a.m. peacefully, but unexpectedly, in his hometown of Salzburg, shortly before his 79th birthday! We thank you for all the many years of friendship and cooperation,” it said on Thursday afternoon on the agency’s website.

Berger was discovered in 1964 when he was working as an extra on films in Rome. The famous director Luchino Visconti, who was 38 years his senior and later also Berger’s partner, discovered the hitherto unknown Austrian. Berger got his first small role in a Visconti film in 1966. A little later he celebrated his greatest successes under Visconti’s direction.

Berger shone with haunting roles like in “The Damned” or “Ludwig II.”, as the Bayern king going insane. His performance of a provocative, beautiful young man in “Violence and Passion” alongside Hollywood legend Burt Lancaster also left a lasting impression.

Film career not of lasting success: Berger polarized in talk shows

But the great success did not last long. In the years that followed, Berger increasingly drew on his past. He made a name for himself more with sometimes bizarre appearances on talk shows or the RTL jungle camp than with acting performances.

The deceased is quoted as follows on his agency’s website: “Many years ago, Helmut Berger said to me: ‘I have lived three lives. And in four languages! Je ne regrette rien!’” (kh with dpa)