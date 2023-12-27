Lee Sun-kyun, the South Korean actor known for his role in the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', was found dead this Wednesday, as reported by the Yonhap news agency. The actor was found unconscious inside a vehicle in a park in central Seoul. Although the causes are still being investigated, everything indicates that Lee Sun-kyun had left his home leaving a possible suicide note. The 48-year-old actor was under police investigation for his alleged use of marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

He graduated from the prestigious Korea National University of the Arts and debuted as an actor in the television comedy 'Lovers' in 2001. He received several awards for his performances in numerous roles, including a charismatic chef and a diligent architect who discovers that his wife cheats on him. He rose to international fame for his role as the wealthy and superficial patriarch of the rich family in Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed 'Parasite', winner of the 2019 Best Picture Oscar. Lee leaves behind his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, and two children.

Investigated since October



Although Lee Sun-kyun had an image of a healthy person, he had been under investigation since last October for drug use, although the actor had collaborated with the investigation. In fact, Korean media point out that the drug tests he underwent during this time were negative or inconclusive.

This situation caused the actor to begin to be discarded from television and advertising projects. In October he gave a brief statement to reporters before entering the police station to meet with investigators. “I sincerely apologize for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident,” he said at the time about the drug use investigation. “I feel for my family, who is facing such difficult grief right now,” he said.

In South Korea there are very drastic laws against illicit drugs that allow citizens who use drugs such as marijuana abroad to be taken to court when they return to the country.