One of the anime that has become a revolution is The Rising of the Shield Hero, which has action that shonen fans will like, but also with an interesting narrative part. For that reason it is about to premiere its second season in Crunchyrollwhich will include a slightly different dubbing than the one already known.

According to the page of the streaming service for Japanese animation, users will be able to enjoy these episodes next May 4th o’clock at 4 PM (CDMX).

It is worth mentioning that the dub will change in its English version. billy kametz who acted as Naofumi Iwatani, withdrew from the industry last month after letting fans know about some updates. He will be replaced by Stephen Fua fellow voice actor who recently landed a role on Kimetsu no Yaiba .

We’re in good hands people! @That_Fu is gonna kill it as Naofumi and I can’t wait to hear you and the rest of the amazing cast in season 2! Big congrats my friend!!🛡 https://t.co/U6ZWZMMb8O — Billy Kametz (@BillyKametz) May 2, 2022

billy kametz had to quit his job The Rising of the Shield Hero due to health issues, since he was diagnosed with colon cancer in its fourth stage. Reason for which he is going to undergo treatment to improve himself, in fact his fans will help him pay for it through an active campaign in which anyone can enter to leave their contribution.

editor’s note: It is a pity that the fans are going to be left without the voice of such an outstanding actor. However, it is even more valuable that they take the time to make a collection so that he manages to overcome such a hard disease from which life hangs by a thread.

