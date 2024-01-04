Actor, Honored Artist of the RSFSR Konstantin Zheldin, who is known for his supporting roles in the serial film “Seventeen Moments of Spring” and the television series “Liquidation,” died at the age of 91. The rector of GITIS, Grigory Zaslavsky, announced this on January 4 in his Telegram channel.

“Konstantin Zheldin, one of the oldest actors in Russia, who until his last days appeared on the stage of the OKOLO Theater, has died. And before that, he served for many years at the Taganka Theater,” he wrote.

Zaslavsky emphasized that Zheldin acted in films and was in demand until his old age. At the same time, the acting passion did not leave him, although the years took their toll, he pointed out.

“90 years is, of course, an old, mature age, but when during these years an actor has the strength and desire to go on stage and act in films, death seems unfair,” he concluded.

Konstantin Zheldin was born in Moscow in 1933. In 1961 he graduated from the Shchukin School. In the early 1960s, he worked at the Theater on Malaya Bronnaya, and then, until the 2000s, he was an actor at the Taganka Theater. Since 2000 – actor at the theater “Near Stanislavsky's House”.