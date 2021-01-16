Elena Pereseleni, the representative of the Honored Artist of Russia Vladimir Konkin, said that the actor had already had COVID-19. The art director of the artist announced the details of the course of the disease in an interview with the TV channel REN TV…

According to Resettlement, Konkin was diagnosed with a coronavirus before the New Year. However, at the moment, the actor is already healthy. He had pneumonia, which he managed to defeat.

“There is no more coronavirus. Has already been ill. I was ill at home. The same symptoms as everyone else. He had a high temperature. It happened on New Year’s Eve. There was a pandemic. On December 27, he was registered. Everything is fine now, ”said Pereseleni.

She clarified that now Konkin is no longer on self-isolation.

Konkin is known for the role of Sharapov from the painting “The meeting place cannot be changed.” He also starred in the films How the Steel Was Tempered, Fathers and Sons, The Princess on the Beans, Sarmat and many others.

On January 9, Soviet and Russian theater and film actress Lia Akhedzhakova was taken to a Moscow hospital with coronavirus. The 82-year-old patient’s condition deteriorated due to a number of chronic diseases. The test passed for COVID-19 was positive.