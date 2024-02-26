Canadian actor Kenneth MitchellA died last Saturday at the age of 49, according to his family. Known to the public for his participation in the series Star Trek: Discovery and for his role as the superhero's father in the superhero film Captain Marvel, the actor was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) five years ago, in 2018, according to a message spread last August on social networks by his relatives. “This disease is absolutely horrible,” the actor declared last year when sharing a photo in which he was seen in a wheelchair watching the sunset. And he added: “Despite everything, there is so much to be grateful for.” His comment began by saying that on the anniversary of his diagnosis he wanted to celebrate the gift of being alive. “It's been a long five years. So much lost and so much gained. Incredibly hard times mixed with many more blessings. At the heart of all of this are my friends and family, caregivers and doctors who help my family members time and time again.”

Mitchell made public the diagnosis of his illness in an interview with the magazine People in 2020. “I felt like I was watching a scene where someone is told they have a terminal illness. I couldn't believe it was happening to me, I was in shock”, he then explained. She decided to pour herself into her family and the series team. Nancy Drew in which he acted, he took the necessary measures so that he could continue working at that time, employing a double in some scenes. As he explained in that interview, he was able to play other roles that were adapted to his condition and allowed him to remain seated.

Born in Toronto in 1974, Mitchell lived in Los Angeles and was married to actress Susan May Pratt, with whom he had two children, Lilah and Kallum. Among the roles he played, the hockey player in the film also stands out. Miracle and Eric Green's role in the series Jericho.

