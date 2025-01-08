American actor Keller Fornes has been found dead in Eastland (Texas) at 32 years old. Born in that same state, but in the city of Lubbock, in April 1992, he was known for his roles in different television series, such as ‘Country Rescue’ or ‘Found’.

He also had roles in ‘The Walking Dead’ (where he played Tower Trooper) or the miniseries ‘Genius’. Likewise, he has participated in films such as ‘Origin’ (2023) or ‘Hidden Secrets’ (2021).

The reasons for Fornes’ death have not been revealed and, although the news of his death was announced this Tuesday, the actor’s family has reported that he was found dead on December 19, but they have not made it public until now. .

Fornes had not made public the fact that he had any illness or medical problem, although he had been transparent about his detoxification process: he had more than five years soberafter having been in rehabilitation in 2019 for alcoholism.









“We are deeply saddened,” Great American Media, the company behind their projects, wrote in a statement. “He was a special person and a very talented actor, screenwriter and director”they explained, referring to the fact that Fornes had also written and directed some short films. «His energy and enthusiasm elevated everything he did and those around him. Our prayers are with his family and those close to him,” the text concludes.

The news has also been confirmed by his representative, Linda McAlister. The funeral will be held this Saturday at the Cowboy Church in Erath County (Texas).