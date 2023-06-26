Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Julian Sands has been missing since January. Now hikers in the area to which he is said to have set out at the time are finding a body. Is it the actor?

San Bernardino – A body found in the mountains of California shocks Hollywood. Actor Julian Sands is said to have been in the area where hikers found the human remains on Saturday (June 24) when he was reported missing by his family. On January 13, the 65-year-old Briton set out on a trip to the San Gabriel Mountains, and since then there has been no sign of life.

Now the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said that around 10 a.m. on Saturday (June 24) civilian hikers reported to a sheriff’s station that they had a lot near the more than 3,000 meter high Mount Baldy – also known as Mount San Antonio Angeles County human remains discovered. Emergency services were sent to the site and the body was handed over to forensic medicine for identification. Results are expected later this week and will be published in a press release. There is no further information for the time being.

Missing since January 13: Julian Sands played in various films and series. © Robyn Beck/AFP/Archive image

Julian Sands missing: family thanks helpers and wants actor “to keep in our hearts”

In the past few months, several large-scale searches have been launched for the father of three, who has been married to the journalist Evgenia Citkowitz – the mother of his two daughters – since 1990. Just last Wednesday (June 21), the San Bernardino County Sheriff announced via Twitter that the case was after another unsuccessful search, which according to the British newspaper Daily Mail more than 80 people had attended was not filed.

In a statement released at the same time, the family said they were “deeply grateful” to the supporters for “continuously trying to find Julian.” The lines sound as if they were already expecting the worst at this point: “We will keep Julian in our hearts and remember him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, nature and art lover and as an original and team-oriented artist.”

Sands lives with his family near Hollywood and has always used the surrounding nature in Southern California for excursions. In January, however, the sheriff’s office warned against hiking in the area due to dangerous weather conditions with ice and snow.

Julian Sands disappeared after hiking Mount Baldy: one of the deadliest mountains in the USA

The Los Angeles Times quoted a statement by the actor from the English newspaper in an article published shortly after Sands’ disappearance Independent, according to which he feels happiest when he is “near a mountain top on a gloriously cold morning.” At the same time, the report refers to the special danger Mount Baldy poses: Although it is a really dangerous mountain, it can be reached quickly by car from Los Angeles.

Californian giant with great appeal: Mount Baldy rises near Los Angeles. © IMAGO / agefotostock

His ascent is strenuous over large stretches of the year, but easy to manage without special equipment. The problem: Even in winter, when the mountain is covered in snow, it seems just as inviting as the Californian beaches. Since 2020, a triple-digit number of searches for missing hikers have taken place, with six deaths confirmed, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is quoted as saying. Experienced climbers rank Mount Baldy among the deadliest mountains in the United States – behind Mount Washington in New Hampshire and Mount Rainier in Seattle, which are also accessible from major cities.

Sands became known to an audience of millions as an actor in several dozen films and in countless series. In “Room with a View” he played Helena Bonham Carter’s lover, later the blond boy could be seen in “Leaving Las Vegas”, “The Million Dollar Hotel” or “Ocean’s 13”. Sands took on larger series roles in “Stephen King’s House of Damnation” or “24” about the popular terrorist hunter Jack Bauer aka Kiefer Sutherland. Only this year the film drama “Seneca – Or: About the birth of earthquakes” by the German director Robert Schwentke was released with him in a supporting role. (mg)