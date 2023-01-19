British actor Julian Sands, 65, is one of two hikers missing in the San Gabriel Mountains in southern California (USA). The interpreter, who became popular after his roles in A room with a view (1985) and Warlock (1989), has been wanted by the authorities and by a rescue team since Friday the 13th, when his wife reported him missing, according to a statement from the sheriff of San Bernardino County picked up by local media.

“Around 7:30 pm on Friday, January 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area,” explained Nathan Campos, a corporal with the department of the sheriff, to the magazine People. “From what I understand, he left at some point that day for a walk and when he did not return, his family reported him missing,” said Gloria Huerta, a spokeswoman for the police department, in statements to the AP agency.

More information

“A search team has been dispatched, but due to weather conditions they withdrew on Saturday. There will be helicopters and drones to continue the search if time permits,” added Campos. It is hoped that once the weather and security conditions improve, the rescue teams will be able to continue working.

The actor’s passion for the mountains and nature is known. Julian Sands has recounted that his happiest moment is always when he is near the top of a mountain “on a glorious cold morning”, as he explained in a interview given to the british newspaper Guardian in 2020. In the same talk he admitted that his passion for mountaineering has led him to situations in which he feared for his life. “In the early 1990s, in the Andes, when we were caught in a vicious storm above 20,000 feet with three others,” she recalled. “We were all very bad. Some guys close to us perished; we were very lucky ”, said the interpreter then.

At the same time that the English actor, father of three children and who for years with his wife, the American writer Evgenia Citkowitz, lives in Los Angeles, the authorities are also looking separately for a Hathorne resident named Bob Gregory in the area. of Crystal Lake, also located in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to tells the American television ABCNews.

While the searches continue, the authorities have requested, through the official Facebook page of the sheriff In San Bernardino County, all hikers—even the most experienced—avoid walking and hiking in the Mount Baldy area because of the high risk of an accident.