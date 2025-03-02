Actor Juan Margallo dies at age 84

The actor and director Juan Margallo has died at 84 years of age, as his family has confirmed this Sunday The country.

Born in Extremadura, he was a reference for Spanish theater, and both he and his wife, Petra Martínez, were awarded in 2022 with the National Theater Award, granted by the Ministry of Culture, for its “deep and permanent commitment to art and society” and for the “coherence in the trajectory on the scenarios.”

In addition, he also held the Max Award for Best Actor, and his company, UROC Theater, won in 2011 the gold medal to merit in the Fine Arts.

The Foundation of Artists Aisge has shared its condolences through a message on social networks. “The ‘curious insatiable’, the best example that to be a good actor you have to be a good man,” they have written.

