The actor Juan José Ballesta will testify this Tuesday in the Parla courts as an investigator for the alleged commission of a crime of sexual assault following a complaint from a woman for events that were committed last July.

The alleged victim, 47 years old, denounced the actor and another person who are being investigated for the aforementioned crime against sexual freedom.

The complainant, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was admitted to a psychiatric center for twelve days after the events and when she left, she reported what had happened.

According to the complaint, the other investigated held the woman for several days, while Juan José Ballesta allegedly sexually assaulted her in the vicinity of an ATM in Parla.

The defense of the popular actor, carried out by the Ospina Abogados firm, defends the presumption of innocence of his client by denying having committed any criminal offense and not knowing who the complainant is.

The actor’s lawyers have detected “deep contradictions” in the case, which they will assert before the judicial authority, which is why they request caution in the dissemination of information.