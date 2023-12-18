Jonathan Majors was one of the great promises of Hollywood. This Monday, however, the 34-year-old actor was found guilty in a Manhattan court of having beaten Grace Jabbari, his ex-partner. A jury of six people listened for two weeks to testimony about how the protagonist of Creed III and Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania He assaulted and harassed his then-girlfriend, a 30-year-old British dancer, earlier this year. Majors and his defense hoped that the judicial process would serve to clear the performer's reputation. Instead, he will hear the sentence against him on February 6.

After knowing the verdict, Marvel has fired Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror in the latest installment of the microscopic hero. This closes the doors to the comic company's film universe. The artist was also acquitted of other charges of aggravated assault and harassment in a different case.

The scandal that haunts Majors broke out in March. Later that month, the actor was arrested in New York after Jabbari filed a domestic violence lawsuit. The dancer, who testified for four days on the stand, accused her boyfriend of hitting her forehead with his open hand in the back seat of a car. The actor also twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed a finger on her hand until it fractured. This news was announced just days after the actor received excellent reviews after the premiere of Magazine Dreams at Sundance. The premiere of the film, the first he produced, was canceled by Disney after the accusation.

Two weeks of trial showed the dynamics of the couple, who met two years ago during the filming of the Marvel studios film. Prosecutors presented evidence intended to demonstrate the actor's “cruel and manipulative” pattern. One of the elements that came to light during the process was an audio recorded in September 2022 by Jabbari. In this, Majors was heard reprimanding her for her behavior. “How dare you come home drunk and disrupt the tranquility of our home when we have a plan,” says the actor. “I am a great man. “I am doing great things, not only for myself but for my culture and for the world,” says Majors, who asks his partner to behave on a par with the wives of great men like Martin Luther King or Barack Obama.

Jabbari's legal team showed the jury text messages showing Majors engaging in manipulative behavior. In one of them he asked her not to go to the hospital to treat a previous head injury for fear of the questions the doctor would ask. “This could lead to an investigation, even if you lie and they suspect something,” wrote the Texas-born artist. “I won't go to the hospital if you don't feel safe about me doing so. “I promise you that I would never mention you, but I understand your fear,” Jabbari then responded. In the same conversation, Majors threatened to commit suicide, because he did not feel loved at times.

Majors arrived at court every day with a Bible in hand and accompanied by his new partner, actress Meagan Good. . His defense initially said that Jabbari was the aggressor. In March, the actor even shared with NBC where she admitted to using physical force. The legal team argued that she had had a fit of jealousy after Majors received a text message from another woman on his mobile. The lawyers assured that he only tried to recover his phone, since the dancer and actress had “the fantasy” of ending the actor's career. During the trial, lawyers stated that Jabbari had lied on several occasions to take revenge on a partner who had been unfaithful to him.

During the trial, they presented a video in which Majors was seen fleeing from Jabbari, who was chasing him through the streets of New York. According to the actor's lawyers, the dancer later that night followed a group of strangers to a nightclub, where she bought them drinks. “She was partying trying to get revenge and paying for champagne with the credit card of the man she was angry with,” said Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry. She claimed that her client was the one who called the police the next morning, when the artist found Jabbari unconscious inside a closet. Police then arrested Majors and sent the dancer to the hospital. He was released hours later with a restraining order.