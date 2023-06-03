Actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill has become a father. That’s what Hills publicist told Daily Mail . It is the first child of him and his girlfriend, fashion designer Olivia Millar.

The couple was first seen together in August 2022. Rumors have circulated since April that the two are engaged, after Millar was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her finger. The pair have not confirmed their relationship on social media and are keeping it private.

Hill (39) is known for his comedic roles in films such as Super bath, Knocked up and 21 Jump Street. For his roles in moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He was previously engaged to producer Gianna Santos.

