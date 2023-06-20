Each new appearance by John Goodman (Missouri, United States) surprises more than the last. And it is that, since 2007, the 71-year-old actor decided to radically change his habits and began to lose a considerable amount of weight. In total, there are already 90 kilos. This Monday, June 19, in his last walk on the red carpet of the Monte Carlo Television Festival, in Monaco, the interpreter, who is also president of the jury, has appeared in a navy blue suit jacket, yellow tie, pants beige and some brown loafers.

It all started when Goodman entered a rehabilitation center in 2007 to give up alcohol: “It was already too much,” he admitted in an interview in Guardian in 2012: “I had been suffering from a disease for 30 years that was taking its toll on everyone around me, and it had reached a point where every time I drank, I felt weaker. It was a matter of life and death. I had to stop.” His addiction to his drink had also affected his career, according to the actor, causing him “temper, memory and depression” problems.

John Goodman rose to international fame in the 1980s thanks to his character as Dan Conner on the sitcom roseanne (which aired between 1988 and 1997). Since then, in her career she has combined commercial and family film successes such as The Flintstones (1994) with cult films, such as those directed by the Coen brothers (arizona baby either The Big Lebowski) who took Goodman as one of their fetish actors. His imposing physique – the interpreter weighed up to 180 kilos – has been part of his characters, playing the good-natured big guy or the angry bully. But Goodman was fed up.

Actor John Goodman posing on the red carpet of the Monte Carlo Television Festival, on June 19, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain (Getty Images)

After going through the detox center, he put himself in the hands of Mackie Shilstone, a personal trainer and coach of healthy living, known for also having tennis player Serena Williams among his clients. With Shilstone he stood firm: “I was sick of seeing myself like this,” he confessed in an interview in the media ABC News in 2017. “I was shaving in front of the mirror and I couldn’t even look at myself,” he added. The actor compared his relationship with food to his previous relationship with alcohol: “I think I was trying to fill a hole that couldn’t be filled with anything other than kindness, or some kind of spirituality, I’m not saying religion… but there is a feeling that there is something more important than you, a purpose. And instead of filling it with alcohol, cocaine or food, it’s about realizing that that hole is there. And it won’t be able to fill up. You’re going to have to live with it.”

Actors and friends John Goodman and Bruce Willis at a party in honor of Al Pacino in 2005 in Beverly Hills, California (USA). E. Charbonneau (WireImage/American Cinemathe/getty)

“I stopped eating all the time,” Goodman said of the change she made to her diet: “If I had food on hand, I always ended up putting it in my mouth. He ate like he drank. In the old days, I’d take care of myself for three months, lose about 60 pounds, and then I’d treat myself to six cans of beer and go back to my old habits.” Since he met Shilstone, he has given up yo-yo dieting: “Now I take it easy, I move around, I exercise. I am at an age where I can no longer afford to sit down all day. The actor has personalized training that includes taking between 10,000 and 12,000 steps a day, an exercise bike and a treadmill.

“I want to live better,” he confessed to the magazine People, where he also recognized that he remembered how and with what complications he lived before starting to lead a healthier lifestyle, something he did not want to return to. The actor no longer eats sugar of any kind and has adopted a Mediterranean diet based on fish, nuts, olive oil, vegetables or fruit, among other foods. In order to maintain himself, he also admitted that it was “a mixture of self-control and knowing that you don’t need many of your cravings.”

the guru of fitness Mackie Shilstone has also spoken on more than one occasion about the progress of his client, of whom he is proud as he shows that he has shared in their social networks Goodman’s red carpet appearance in Monaco: “It didn’t happen overnight, it’s an ongoing process.” Goodman is on the right track.