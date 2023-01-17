Renner reported the news on Twitter by responding to the series’ official account Mayor of Kingstown in which he has a leading role. The second season premiered last weekend. “Despite my messy head, I was very happy to watch the first episode with my family at home,” writes the 52-year-old actor.
The actor, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel films, suffered internal chest injuries as a result of the accident and also injured his legs.
