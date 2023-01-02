Oscar-nominated movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his roles in several Marvel films, suffers from a critical but stable health condition after an accident on the snow, his representative told US media on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the actor told The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline that Renner was seriously injured while shoveling snow with a snowplow.
“We can confirm that Jeremy is in a critical but stable condition due to injuries sustained following a weather-related accident while shoveling snow earlier” Sunday. The spokesman indicated that Jeremy Renner is “surrounded by his family and receiving excellent care.”
Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”
He also appeared as Clint Barton, also known as the superhero Hawkeye, in a number of Marvel series films.
Renner owns property near Mount Rose Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada that has been hit by winter storms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The American actor recently touched on social media about the harsh weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-famous ski destination.
On December 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried in snow, along with the caption, “Snowfall in Lake Tahoe is no joke.”
