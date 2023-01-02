The American actor, who plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s ‘The Avengers’ saga, suffered an accident while removing snow at his residence in Nevada. His health condition is “critical but stable,” his representative said in a statement.

The Hollywood star, the actor Jeremy Renner, famous for playing Hawkeye (Hawkeye), an intelligent member of the superhero squad ‘The Avengers’ in the extensive Marvel cinematographic and television universe, is admitted to a hospital in Nevada, United States, after suffering a “traumatic injury” while removing snow, according to their representative, Samantha Mast, and local authorities.

The actor’s condition is “critical but stable,” Mast reported to the media, adding that the actor’s family was accompanying him and that he was receiving “excellent care.”

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it “responded to a traumatic injury in the Mt. Rose Highway area of ​​Reno, Nevada” Sunday morning. He added that Renner was the only party involved in an incident that was being investigated.

Renner was nominated for an Oscar for his work in ‘The Hurt Locker’ and another as a supporting actor for his work in ‘The Town’ in 2011. He has participated, in addition to Marvel films, in two ‘Mission: Impossible’ feature films. , and in ‘Arrival’, ‘American Hustle’ and ’28 weeks later’.

The actor, who is 51 years old, has owned a house in Washoe, Nevada for several years, according to the newspaper ‘Reno Gazette Journal’. That area in the north of the state was under the strong cold wave that the United States suffered last week. The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm watch over the weekend in the area.

Since last month, Renner had been sharing weather updates on social media. On his Twitter account, on December 12, he posted: “Snowfall on Lake Tahoe is no joke.”

The authorities had warned of the terrible weather conditions in the area and warned those who had plans to travel on the icy roads, since the conditions were not the most suitable due to the extreme weather.