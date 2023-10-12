It usually happens in Hollywood. While a professional career takes off in style, one’s personal life suffers. This seems to be the case of Jeremy Allen White (New York, 32 years old), the fashionable boy, who in recent times has dazzled the industry and the public with his role as the tormented, lonely and perfectionist chef Carmy Berzatto in the popular series The Bear, which already earned him his first Golden Globe last January. On stage, he dedicated the award to fellow actress Addison Timlin (Pennsylvania, 32 years old), with whom he had been dating since 2013 and passed through the altar in 2019: “I love you to the depths of my bones, thank you for everything you do and for everything you have done.” She, for her part, dedicated some emotional words to him in your Instagram account: “When we were 14 years old I saw you act for the first time in a theater class and I couldn’t take my eyes off you,” Timlin began by telling about her then husband, whom she met when they were both teenagers. “When I saw the pilot of The Bear, I cried with emotion. I think at some point I should have known how much our lives were about to change, but above all I knew that the world was about to discover what I knew all along. What a privilege to have known about it first. I love this photo because you are 14 and 31 years old at the same time,” added the actress. Just a few months later, in May, Timlin filed for divorce (although she still maintains White as her middle last name on her social media profile).

The couple was more than discreet and no details about the reasons for their separation came to light. In fact, that breakup did not seem to be final, according to some media at the time: both were seen in a loving attitude and in the company of their two daughters, Ezer Billie, four years old, and Dolores Wild, two years old. “They are separated, but they get along well,” a source close to the couple told the magazine. People: “They love their daughters and spend time together. When she filed for divorce, he got angry, but things have calmed down a bit.”

That same source also stated that the situation was being difficult for Timlin, who spent a lot of time alone taking care of the girls due to the numerous professional projects that Allen White had on the table. She herself confirmed her situation by writing on her Instagram account—on which she has 327,000 followers— a message in which she defined herself as a “single mother” and for which countless criticisms rained down on her. Timlin said she was “exhausted” and that she felt “very alone,” especially, she added, “when something magical happens and you have no one by your side to share it with.” That supposed reconciliation between the two fell apart when Allen White was photographed kissing model Ashley Moore in Los Angeles.

Now the ex-couple is deciding the terms of their separation and custody of their daughters. Precisely, in some documents obtained by People, it has been revealed that the actor is going through alcohol-related problems. According to these documents, White and Timlin have agreed to joint custody of the girls, as long as he complies with the use of a Soberlink device as a way to ensure that whenever he is with them, he is sober. The device is a breathalyzer monitoring system, which works through facial recognition, and automatically sends the results, in real time, to designated people. The protagonist of The Bear He must take the test twice a day, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, when he has custody of the girls. On Saturdays when you have to be with them, you must take the test three times and, on Sundays, only once. In the documents, White is also required to attend therapy once a week and at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly. If she did not meet these requirements, she would lose joint custody.

White and Timlin met in 2006. In 2008, they starred in the psychological drama Afterschool, a film directed by Antonio Campos and starring Ezra Miller. Timlin confirmed being in a relationship in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2013: “I have a relationship that I will not reveal. “We have a good foundation, because we were friends for a long time, and then we took a turn towards romance.” In 2018, her first daughter was born. They got engaged in 2019 and that same year they married in an intimate and not pompous ceremony that they shared on social networks. In 2020, her second daughter was born. And in 2023, after just over three years of marriage, the divorce has arrived.