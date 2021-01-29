American actor Jared Leto admitted that he lost his Oscar statuette. He told about this to the host of the evening show James Corden, the interview was posted on Youtube-channel The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The artist said that the statuette “disappeared in some mysterious way” after moving to a new home in Los Angeles.

“I found out that she disappeared more than three years ago. I didn’t know this and I don’t think that someone would like to inform me about it ”, – said Leto.

He added that the award could have been stolen.

The actor stressed that, despite the search, it was not possible to find the statuette.

“After all, this is a valuable thing, hardly anyone accidentally threw it into the trash can. I hope she is carefully looked after, ”concluded the actor.

Jared Leto won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Dallas Buyers Club in 2014.

