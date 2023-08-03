His haggard face, shining eyes, as he explains to the public that he preferred never to be seen during his long illness. The American actor Jamie Foxx entrusted a message to all his fans on social media to reassure him about his state of health today and took the opportunity to give a special thank you. “I’m alive thanks to my sister.” The Django Unchained star did it on the occasion of Deidra Dixon’s birthday wishes, showing her all her gratitude. “You are the magical, the beautiful, the courageous #leoseason lioness – reads below a series of photos including one of them together – and without you I wouldn’t be here… if I hadn’t made the decisions you made, I would have lost my life… I love you and I always will. Happy Birthday Sister”.

Jamie and Deidra lost a sister in 2020, DeOndra Dixon. She was 36 years old and had Down syndrome. Foxx had ended up in hospital last April with some serious medical complications, but he never revealed the extent of his evil. He has been seen out and about in Chicago where he is doing physical rehabilitation in a medical facility. Also on Instagram he published a video in which he talks about his hospitalization. «I know that many are waiting to hear updates – he says – but to be honest I didn’t want to be seen in those conditions. I want you to see me laughing, having fun, telling jokes, acting. I didn’t want to show myself hooked up to tubes in the hospital trying to figure out if I made it.”