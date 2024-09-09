Actor James Earl Jones, who voiced Darth Vader in the saga of Star Wars, has died at his home in Dutchess County, New York, his representatives have confirmed. He was 93 years old. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Born in Mississippi and considered one of the first great black actors of his generation, Earl Jones enjoyed a long career that spanned from classical theatre in the 1950s to more commercial cinema. He became especially known for his deep and powerful voice, with which he dubbed the galactic villain (in fact, his latest work is a miniseries in which he voices him, in 2022), but also Mufasa in The Lion Kingin 1994 and in the 2019 version, and also with titles such as Field of dreams either The hunt for red october. Throughout her life she received the recognition known as EGOT, which stands for Emmy (she had three), Grammy (in 1977), Oscar (honorary, in 2011) and Tony (she also received two); in addition, she won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her entire career. In 2017, Harvard University awarded her an honorary doctorate.

Jones’ career began in the most typical way: performing Shakespeare classics on stage at university in Michigan, where he was able to study theatre on a scholarship. He always had a gift for the arts, and as a child his ability to write and recite poetry helped him overcome his stutter at school: “If I hadn’t been a stutterer, I would never have been an actor,” he said in an interview with The New York Times. Los Angeles Times in 2014. After fighting for a couple of years in the Korean War and rising to the rank of lieutenant, he graduated and moved to New York to try to make a career in theater. It was there that he also met his father, having been raised by his mother and maternal grandparents.

There he began his career on Off-Broadway with Henry V, then continued doing works by Shakespeare and Jean Genet until he made the leap to film and television, where he starred in more than 120 films and almost a hundred series. He was an immense worker: as he recalls, The New York Timeshe ended up making 18 plays in 30 months, and often made around half a dozen films a year.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve.]

