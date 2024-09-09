Deadline: Darth Vader Voice Actor James Earl Jones Dies in New York

American actor James Earl Jones has died in New York, writes Deadline portal with reference to the artist’s representative.

According to the publication, the actor who voiced Darth Vader in the Star Wars film series has died at the age of 94. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

The artist is also known for starring in the films Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, Conan the Barbarian, and Sommersby. He voiced Mufasa the Lion in The Lion King and The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride.

James Earl Jones has won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards during his career.

