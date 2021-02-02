Hal Holbrook in Los Angeles in July 2014. David McNew / Reuters

Few phrases have defined a time and a way of life. And one of them was recited on the screen by Hal Holbrook, a long-lived and revered American actor who died on January 23 at his home in Beverly Hills at the age of 95. Holbrook played Deep Throat, the insider who helped lead the journalistic investigation into the Watergate case Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, in the movie version of that political intrigue, All the president’s men (1976), by Alan J. Pakula. In the parking lot where they met their source – who later became known to be an FBI official – Woodward received a clear indication: “Just follow the money [Sigue al dinero]”. And following the money they finished off President Nixon.

But Holbrook, who always conferred great dignity on his characters, was more, much more, than that phrase. In the US it was very popular for the theatrical monologue Mark Twain Tonight!, an acclaimed life walk through the author of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn that Holbrook wrote and performed for seven decades, until 2017, with great popularity. She began to play Twain at the age of 29, when her protagonist was 70, and over time, Holbrook joked, she needed less and less makeup. At the beginning of the trip of this work he represented a part in 1956 in The Ed Sullivan Show and that drove the hiring and the fame of the monologue, with which in 1966 he won the Tony. He started polishing it up on town tours in 1954, and it hit Broadway in 1959. Why Twain? Because he was looking for a relevant figure to embody in a monologue, and he discovered a direct connection with the writer when he read Tom Sawyer’s adventures.

Holbrook’s death, for which the causes are unknown, was confirmed by his assistant, Joey Cohen, to The New York Times. Thus ended a long curriculum, in which he did not reach the Oscars until 2007, when at the age of 82 he competed for that award in the category of supporting actor for Towards wild routes by Sean Penn. That statuette was finally won by Javier Bardem for No country for old men. His television work also brought him joys: he won five Emmys for The Daring: The Senater, Lincoln, Portrait of america Y Village (With that TV movie he won two awards). The new generations will remember him for his appearances in series such as The West Wing of the White House, The sopranos or Sons of Anarchy.

Harold Holbrook was born in Cleveland in 1925, the son of a vaudeville dancer. After participating in World War II, he studied at Denison University in Granville (Ohio), and there he carried out a project on Twain, which he made into his famous monologue that he performed more than 2,000 times. In 2011 he published his memoirs, revealingly titled Harold: The Boy Who Became Mark Twain. Holbrook also worked under Steven Spielberg (Lincoln), Sydney Pollack (The cover, Oliver Stone (Wall street), John Carpenter (The fog), Frank Darabont (The Majestic), George A. Romero (Creepshow), Peter Hyams (Capricorn One), Ted post (Harry the strong, with Clint Eastwood) or Gus Van Sant (Promised land, 2012).