The actor Gustavo Cerrón, who played the singer Jackal In his biographical series, he died at the age of 48 this Wednesday, April 14. The unfortunate news was confirmed by the Interartis organization, where he served as a manager.

“We regret to announce the death of our colleague friend, colleague and director of the institution, Gustavo Cerrón. We have no words to describe the deep sorrow we feel as an artistic community. Our condolences to family and friends. Gustavo Cerrón, present! ”The statement reads.

According to information, the Peruvian artist was admitted to the Villa El Salvador hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

Gustavo Cerrón built a long career on national television. He participated in well-known series such as Thousand Trades, Behind Crime, The Great Blood III, Magnolia Merino, Marisol, the Pharaoh, Nectar in the Sky, Group 5, Pure Heart, among others. But his most prominent role was in Chacalón, the angel of the people. In addition, he worked in many independent productions for provinces.

In early March, he announced that he was directing a new production called Open your eyes, which would be broadcast by Panamericana TV and had the presence of Luigui carbajal in the cast of actors.

Peruvian artists say goodbye to Gustavo Cerrón

Several artists mourned the death of the also professor and theater director through heartfelt messages on social networks.

“Thank you for everything Gustavo Cerrón, may he rest in peace, my prayers are with his family,” actor Germán Loero wrote on Twitter. “Your departure is very sad. Rest in peace, good Gustavo Cerrón ”, expressed Paul Martin.

For his part, Great National Theater He sent his condolences for the irreparable loss of Peruvian talent. “We deeply regret the death of the renowned actor, teacher and director of theater, film and television, Gustavo Cerrón. From the Grand National Theater we express our condolences to his family and friends, ”the statement said.

The culture Ministry He also dedicated heartfelt words to her. “We regret the sensitive death of Gustavo Cerrón, actor and cultural manager. He was recognized for his performance in theater, film and television. We express our condolences to his family, colleagues and followers ”, they expressed on their Twitter account.

