D.he actor Charlie Huebner gives up his role as Commissioner Sascha Bukow in Rostock’s “Polizeiruf 110”. The Norddeutscher Rundfunk announced this on Wednesday morning. For almost twelve years he played the role at the side of Anneke Kim Sarnau as Commissioner Katrin König. Now he gives up his part at his own request. Charly Hübner informed the NDR about this some time ago.

“The audience will miss Commissioner Sascha Bukow very much,” said the television program director of the NDR, Frank Beckmann. “Charly Hübner embodies this figure with its rough edges in a unique way. The interaction with Anneke Kim Sarnau and the team from Rostock’s ‘Police Call’ is literally ‘worth seeing’. ”Nevertheless, they understand Hübner’s decision and thank him“ for the great cooperation ”. You are already working on new projects.

“That was a great twelve years and we were allowed to dare a lot and we managed a lot,” said Charly Hübner about his decision. For this he would like to thank the NDR and especially the editor Daniela Mussgiller, “who can confidently be called the mother of Rostock’s ‘Polizeiruf 110′”.

The last episode of “Polizeiruf 110” with Charly Hübner as Inspector Bukow with the title “None of us” will be on the first ARD program next year. Whoever investigates on the side of Anneke Kim Sarnau in the future will be communicated “in due course”, according to the NDR.