After the disastrous end of game of Thrones, the idea of ​​returning to Westeros with a spin-off series was not liked by fans. However, with the success of House of the Dragon, public opinion has changed, and now the show starring Jon Snow is seen with potential. Although at the moment there are not many details, the lead actor has revealed a couple of interesting concepts.

In a recent presentation that took place at a convention of game of ThronesKit Harrington had the opportunity to speak about the spin-off starring Jon Snow that takes place after the events of the main series. This was what he commented related to the ideas that have been discussed:

“I think if you had asked him, he would have felt that he got off lightly. At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he’s getting ready to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact that he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse. He has to go back to the place with all this history and live his life thinking about how he killed Dany. Living her life thinking about Ygritte dying in her arms, and thinking about how she hung Olly… thinking about all this trauma and stuff… That’s interesting. So I think where we left off at the end of the show, there’s always a sense of… I think we wanted a little smile that things are okay. He is not well”.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no official information from HBO about the future of this series. Considering that the spin-off is still in a planning stage, It is very likely that it will be several years before we see this project come to fruition.. In the same way, it must be considered that this story will follow the final events of game of Thronesand not those of the book.

Despite the terrible end of game of ThronesSo the idea of ​​a Jon Snow-focused spin-off after these events doesn’t sound too bad. As with any production, it all depends on the people writing the script, and House of the Dragon proved that HBO has the resources to hire capable people.

