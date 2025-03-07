Friday, March 7, 2025
Actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and his wife from Hantavirus a week earlier

March 7, 2025
Actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease and his wife from Hantavirus a week earlier
Actor Gene Hackman, who was found dead with his wife on February 26 at home, died from heart disease, according to the authorities, who have also explained that he had serious symptoms of Alzheimer’s symptoms. His wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, died a week before Hantavirus, as the AP agency collects.

After the finding, the authorities initially ruled out that it was a crime. The immediate tests of carbon monoxide poisoning also gave negative.

Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical researcher, said it was possible that Hackman did not know that his wife had died at home. “Mr. Hackman had advanced Alzheimer’s symptoms,” Jarrell said. “His health was very precarious. He had an important heart disease and I think, ultimately, that was what caused his death. ”

Hackman, 95, was found at the entrance of the house. Betsy Arakawa, 65, was found with an open recipe bottle and pills scattered on the bathroom countertop. Authorities have related their death to Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially mortal disease that is transmitted by infected rodent droppings.

