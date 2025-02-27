Actor Gene Hackman and his wife, found dead at his home in Santa Fe

Actor Gene Hackman has been found dead on Wednesday afternoon at his home in Santa Fe (New Mexico), along with his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, and her dog, as reported local media. Santa Fe Sherrif has confirmed the death of the couple last midnight, local time.

“This is an active investigation, but at this time we do not believe that there has been a crime,” said the County Sheriff in a statement, According to BBC. But it has not contributed so far the possible cause of deaths.

Hackman, 95, is the winner of two Oscar awards. The actor came his vocation as an interpreter after having completed the thirties, when he decided to enroll in the Pasadena Playhouse interpretation school in Los Angeles. There he met the then another star of the performance, Dustin Hoffman. The series FBI and The invaders They welcomed their first appearances on screen until in 1961 he debuted in the cinema in the movie Mad Dog Coll From Burt Balaban.

Some time later, Hackman moved to New York, where he ended up working on several Broadway works until in 1967 he made the final leap in Bonnie and Clyde, of Arthur Penn, for which he was nominated for the Oscar for Best Distributed Actor.

The interpreter again chose the statuette in 1970 for his role in I Never Sang for My Father of Gilbert Cates; And in 1971 he finally obtained it as the best main actor for The French Connection, by William Friedkin. Poseidon adventures (Ronald Neame, 1972), The conversation (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974), The young Frankenstein (Mel Brooks, 1974), Superman: The movie (Richad Donner, 1978), Hoosiers (David Anspaough, 1986), Without forgiveness (Clint Eastwood, 1992), for which he won the Oscar again; When falling in sun (Robert Benton, 1998) and Public enemy (Tony Scott, 1998) are other of his most recognized works.

(News in expansion).