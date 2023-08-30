All episodes for Spangas: De Campus were already recorded. For actor DC, a leading role in the popular youth series would probably mean his breakthrough. Until it turned out that the then 18-year-old man had young girls send their nude photos and videos. He ended up in jail, was cut from the series and could whistle for future assignments. “I think it’s terrible,” he said in court.

