Actor David Schwimmer, who played the role of David in the popular TV series Friends, shared the details of a special issue of the TV movie, the shooting of which was repeatedly postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced on Saturday, April 10 ABC News…

According to the actor, filming for the new episode of Friends will begin next week in Los Angeles. At the same time, he warned fans of the show that the characters of the series will not be what they are used to seeing.

“I will be myself. I will be David, we are not in character, we are real people, ”he said. In addition, Schwimmer noted that there is another point that he does not want to disclose – this is, “where we all read something.”

The actor also admitted that he could not bring himself to re-watch all the episodes of the series. “I think I’ll have to revisit a lot in the next five days,” he chuckled.

On March 19, it became known that the shooting of a special issue of the American TV series “Friends” was postponed due to the coronavirus. Filming was supposed to start at the end of March, but it was decided to postpone it until May. They are planned to be held in Burbank, California.

In February of this year, Warner Media Corporation announced that actors from the series – Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will take part in the project for the HBO Max streaming service, which is scheduled to launch in May 2020. It is directed and produced by Ben Winston, who planned to work closely with the producers of the original series.

Sitcom “Friends” in September 2019 celebrated its 25th anniversary. The series was successfully broadcast in different countries of the world, including Russia. In total, 236 episodes were filmed from 1994 to 2004. The company notes that in the special edition the actors will also act as executive producers. According to some reports, they should receive at least $ 2.5 million for participation in the project.