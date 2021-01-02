Russian actor Vladimir Korenev, who played the main role in the film “Amphibian Man”, died after contracting the coronavirus at the age of 80. I told the agency about it Interfax his daughter Irina Koreneva on Saturday, January 2.

“Before his death, he was in the” red zone “with coronavirus,” she said.

Korenev was born on June 20, 1940 in Sevastopol. In addition to acting in theaters and cinema, he was a teacher. During his last year at GITIS, the artist got a role in the film by Vladimir Chebotarev “Amphibian Man”, thanks to which he became famous.

The actor also starred in such films as “The Light of a Distant Star”, “Children of Don Quixote”, “Sons of the Fatherland”, “Liberation”, “Road to Hell” and others. Korenev was the leading artist of the Stanislavsky Electrotheatre troupe.

The day before, on January 1, it was reported about the death of the English actor Mark Eden, who is known for his role as Alan Bradley in the TV series Doctor Who. The artist suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for some time.