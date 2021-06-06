Russian actor Artem Anchukov, who appeared in the TV series Streets of Broken Lanterns, died at the age of 40 after contracting a coronavirus infection. Singer Tatyana Bulanova announced this in Instagram Sunday 6 June.

Bulanova clarified that the artist died on Sunday morning.

“For about a week he was at home with a temperature. Then he went to the hospital himself, lay there for a week. Then complications began, in the hospital already. Unfortunately, I didn’t make it out, ”explained Bulanova, her words are quoted in Telegram-channel REN TV.

Anchukov also appeared in the TV series Gangster Petersburg, Major, Cop Wars, Such Work, Nevsky and Liteiny. From 2003 to 2013 he performed at the Buff Theater in St. Petersburg.