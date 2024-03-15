The Platino Awards are one of the most important film galas on the continent, where the best films and actors from Latin America, Spain and Andorra are awarded. In the 2024 edition, the protagonist of the Peruvian film 'The Monroy Case' has been nominated and will compete for the Best Performance award on April 20 in the Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Among his rivals is the Uruguayan actor Enzo Vogrincic, star of 'The Snow Society', nominated for the Oscar for best foreign film, David Verdaguer for 'Saben Aquell', Marcelo Subiotto for 'Puan' and Jame Vadell for his role in 'El Conde', a Chilean feature film also nominated for an Oscar for best photography. But who is this renowned actor who participated in the Peruvian film and which earned him the nomination in this important category? Here, we tell you.

Who is the actor who starred in 'The Monroy Case' and has been nominated for platinum awards?

It is nothing less than the Mexican actor Damián Alcázar, 71 years old, who also starred in the acclaimed national film 'Magallanes'. The Aztec is well known on the continent for his participation in productions such as 'The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian', 'The Crime of Father Amaro', 'Herod's Law', 'The Perfect Dictatorship' and series such as 'Mrs. Acero', 'Narcos' and 'Cappadocia', just to name a few.

This experienced artist receives his third nomination in his career at these important awards, having previously been selected for 'Magallanes' and 'The Thin Yellow Line'.

Damián Alcázar has also starred in the Peruvian film 'Magallanes'. Photo: Twitter.

What is the Peruvian film 'The Monroy Case' about?

The film focuses on a man about to retire, Ronnie Monroy (65), played by Damián Alcázar, who decides to take advantage of the thirst for freedom and justice of a group of imprisoned women to feel useful and valuable, perhaps for the last time. This gives a new meaning to his life, which he will enjoy until things get out of control.

Here we see how Monroy enters an increasingly corrupt judicial system, in which self-interest trumps justice for lawyers, judges and prosecutors. The film arises from the personal experience of the director, Josué Méndez, when he was a teenager and used to visit an aunt of his in the Santa Monica women's prison. After reading the book 'Visiting Day', by Marco Ávila, he wanted to show the true reality that exists there.

The film was released nationwide in 2023 and was the most nominated film at the Apreci Awards (the Peruvian Oscars).

Official trailer for 'The Monroy Case'

Who are the actors and characters in 'The Monroy Case'?

Damián Alcazar is Ronnie Monroy

Olivia Manrufo as Yadira

Miguel Dávalos is Renzo

Silvia Majo is Jesusa

Liliana Trujillo as Lucy

Maryloly López is Angela.

