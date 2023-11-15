The Mexican program ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’, which continues to air in several Latin American countries and on weekends in Peru, has captivated the audience with its shocking stories full of intrigue and drama. Likewise, it has made viewers identify with the cases presented daily.

The series shows dramatizations of daily life and situations that reflect the problems of a reality, in which the miraculous intervention of the Virgin of Guadalupe, an icon of great importance in the Aztec country, solves everything. However, beyond its success and popularity, it arouses curiosity in the public, the origin of the peculiar stories and even how much the actors earn on the program. In this note, we will reveal everything to you.

YOU CAN SEE: From “AFHS” to Televisa: Peruvian actor will appear in the renowned series “La rosa de Guadalupe”

How much does an actor earn for participating in an episode of ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’?

The program ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’ continues to be broadcast on America TV and has a respectable rating. Thanks to this success obtained in Peru and in various countries on our continent, many of its followers have wondered how much the actors in this renowned series earn. Will they be millions or ridiculous figures? One of them dared to reveal the exact figure and has left many netizens speechless.

We are referring to Irvin Ruiz, who has had several leading roles in Mexican production. Through his social networks, he revealed the amount he and his colleagues earn for appearing in each episode.

The interpreter assured that, for his work in the program, he earns 10,000 Mexican pesos (the exchange rate would be 578 dollars or 2,179 Peruvian soles). However, due to tax issues, a series of discounts are applied to it.

“What you really earn as an actor is not a lot of money, you must have a manager, I don’t have one, so when they tell me that they have a role I ask how much they are going to pay, then you decide if you accept or not, but I have always said that I charge very bad, because I have seen actors who go out with me and get paid a lot more and who don’t act as much,”confessed the 32-year-old actor.

YOU CAN SEE:”There is room at the back” vs. “The Rose of Guadalupe”: which is better according to foreign critics?

Do influencers earn more than the actors themselves in ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’?

Irvin Ruiz He also referred to the role played by influencers in ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’ who, due to the thousands of followers they have on social networks, are paid much more money unlike professional actors.

How much money does an extra earn in ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’?

In addition, Irvin Ruiz revealed the amount of money that the program ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’ pays the actors who play extras in the series. He said that they earn between 500 and 600 Mexican pesos per episode. That is, 29 dollars or 109 soles.

Irvin Ruiz and an extra actor in one of the chapters of ‘Rosa de Guadalupe’. Photo: Televisa.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Rose of Guadalupe”: it was not the Virgin! They reveal how they record the little air and the video goes viral

Why is the program called ‘The Rose of Guadalupe’?

The name of the aforementioned Mexican series is inspired by the various beliefs that exist around the Virgin of Guadalupe. According to tradition, a white rose is placed in front of her image, a prayer is said, and then the miraculous request is mentioned.

Since when has ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’ been broadcast?

In 2008, ‘La rosa de Guadalupe’ was released for the first time in Mexico, a country with a deep-rooted devotion to the Virgin of Guadalupe, a symbol of protection, hope and faith. This Televisa production has managed to be one of the most watched in several Latin American countries, becoming a television phenomenon and airing more than 1,500 episodes.

#Actor #rosa #Guadalupe #reveals #exact #amount #earns #episode #leaves #surprised