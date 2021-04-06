British actor Paul Ritter, who played in Harry Potter and Chernobyl, has passed away at the age of 54. This was announced on Tuesday, April 6, by the representative of the actor to the newspaper The guardian…

As the agent specified, the actor died surrounded by his family on the night of April 5-6. The cause of death was a brain tumor.

“He died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah. He was very smart, kind and funny. He will be sorely missed “, – quoted the words of the agent in”Gazeta.ru“.

Ritter played Eldred Worple in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, engineer Anatoly Dyatlov in the HBO series Chernobyl, as well as cameo roles in Quantum of Solace, Son of Rambo, Eagle of the Ninth Legion, Become John Lennon “and others.

Earlier, on March 4, the director of the Moscow theater “Gogol-Center” Alexey Kabeshev announced the death of the theater and film actor Artem Tynkasov. The artist died at the age of 50.