The Spanish actor Francisco San Martín, who has participated in American series such as Jane the Virgin either Days of Our Lives, He was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on January 16. He was 39 years old.

Four days after it occurred, the news of the actor’s death has reached the American media when the Los Angeles County coroner’s office has designated the cause of death as suicide by hanging.

Born in Mallorca in 1985, Francisco San Martín He spent his childhood in the United States, in the state of Montana, although he returned to Spain in his adolescence and it was at the age of 25 that he permanently moved to California to develop his career in the American industry.

His first relevant work was in the role of Darío Hernández, a character from the mighty soap opera Days of Our Lives, an emblematic title of the genre on the channel NBC where it remained for six months (59 episodes) between 2010 and 2011.

He also participated in another soap opera, Beauty and power (The Bold and the Beautiful), in this case of the CBS, for 16 episodes in 2017. However, his most remembered role will be that of Fabian Regalo del Cielo, the soap opera actor whom he played in the sitcom Jane the Virgin, next to Gina Rodriguez, in seven episodes of seasons 3 and 4.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movie and series news? Sign up for our newsletter.