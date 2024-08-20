Russian actor Evgeny Shishov died in battles near Kursk

Russian actor Yevgeny Shishov, known for his roles in domestic crime series, died in battles with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. The artist passed away at the age of 42 during evacuation to the hospital.

He died in the Kursk region while defending Russian territory.

Shishov published his last post from the special military operation (SVO) zone on social networks on July 31. “Jumbo to all. Have a nice day! And a great mood,” the actor wrote then.

Over the years of his career, he has played roles in 19 TV series. The artist starred in his last project in 2023: in the film “While the Clock Goes By”, he played a security guard. His filmography also includes “Sea Devils”, “Chief. Return”, “Die Hard”, “The Magnificent Five”, “Nevsky”, “Police Brotherhood” and “Magistral”.

The artist volunteered for the SVO and took the call sign Stalker

According to a source from the Shot Telegram channel, in February 2024, Evgeny Shishov went to the SVO zone as a volunteer, taking the call sign Stalker. Recently, he was in the border zone. On August 18, the man received a shrapnel wound and died during evacuation to the hospital.

His body is currently in Rostov. The actor has a 15-year-old daughter at home.

What is known about the artists fighting in the special operation zone?

A large number of Russian artists, singers and other public figures are participating in the battles in the SVO zone. For example, the scandalous lawyer who defended actor Mikhail Efremov in the accident case, Elman Pashayev, and the husband of the queen of marathons Elena Blinovskaya, Alexey, went to the front line. Actor and showman Nikita Dzhigurda also wanted to serve on the front line, but has not yet put these plans into practice.

In January 2023, actor and star of the film “Vivat, Midshipmen!” Mikhail Mamaev went on a special operation. In April 2024, the artist was hospitalized.

Actor Pavel Ustinov, who starred in films such as Attraction, Ice 2 and Sputnik, was wounded in the SVO zone. The actor said that he damaged nerves, muscle tissue and tendons in his left palm, which is why he lost feeling in his hand.

Artillery was firing at us, the missiles were flying closer and closer. We had to hide in the basement. During the next attack, I had to determine what target the artillery was firing at. As soon as I started to leave, the door knocked me back, the blast wave Pavel Ustinovactor

The actor and his fellow soldiers got out of the shelter and helped dig out the basement where his comrades were trapped. The soldiers were rescued.